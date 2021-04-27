News / Metro

Local researchers use heat as weapon to kill prostate cancer cells

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:04 UTC+8, 2021-04-27       0
Local medical experts have discovered that moderate heat triggered by iron-oxide nanoparticles can induce the death of prostate cancer cells.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:04 UTC+8, 2021-04-27       0

Local medical experts have discovered that moderate heat triggered by iron-oxide nanoparticles can induce the death of prostate cancer cells, with the body chemical ACSBG1 playing a crucial role.

The discovery could lead to new prostate cancer treatments, according to experts from Renji Hospital, which teamed up with researchers from Shanghai Jiao Tong University on the project. The finding was published in the American Chemical Society’s ACS NANO.

“Prostate cancer is the most common reproductive system cancer for men, and its incidence rate has risen in China in recent years," said Dr Xue Wei of Renji Hospital’s urology department, one of the project's lead researchers. "More than half of those diagnosed with the disease in China are in the middle or terminal stage. Using proper measures to control the development and spread of cancerous cells for such patients is important.”

“Heat-induced death of cancerous cells is a new strategy, which can control cancerous cells while avoiding injury to healthy tissues," Xue added. "Most importantly, understanding the effects of ACSBG1 can offer more support and guidance to future studies and clinical research."

Heat-induced death has also been effective on kidney and breast cancer cells, suggesting the method could be used on more types of cancer and provide researchers with new ideas about cancer treatments, according to experts.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     