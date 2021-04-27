Local researchers use heat as weapon to kill prostate cancer cells

Local medical experts have discovered that moderate heat triggered by iron-oxide nanoparticles can induce the death of prostate cancer cells.

The discovery could lead to new prostate cancer treatments, according to experts from Renji Hospital, which teamed up with researchers from Shanghai Jiao Tong University on the project. The finding was published in the American Chemical Society’s ACS NANO.

“Prostate cancer is the most common reproductive system cancer for men, and its incidence rate has risen in China in recent years," said Dr Xue Wei of Renji Hospital’s urology department, one of the project's lead researchers. "More than half of those diagnosed with the disease in China are in the middle or terminal stage. Using proper measures to control the development and spread of cancerous cells for such patients is important.”

“Heat-induced death of cancerous cells is a new strategy, which can control cancerous cells while avoiding injury to healthy tissues," Xue added. "Most importantly, understanding the effects of ACSBG1 can offer more support and guidance to future studies and clinical research."



Heat-induced death has also been effective on kidney and breast cancer cells, suggesting the method could be used on more types of cancer and provide researchers with new ideas about cancer treatments, according to experts.