News / Metro

City introduces new supplemental medical insurance plan

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:05 UTC+8, 2021-04-27       0
The city government is partnering with nine insurance companies to introduce a new medical insurance plan that supplements the current government-run medical insurance program.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:05 UTC+8, 2021-04-27       0

In order to reduce the financial burden on local residents with serious diseases, the city government is partnering with nine insurance companies to introduce a new medical insurance plan that supplements the current government-run medical insurance program, officials announced today.

The new insurance plan called Huhuibao is eligible to all people who have the city’s medical insurance. Without restrictions on age, employment or health conditions, those eligible will pay a 115-yuan (US$17.7) annual fee for medical compensation of up to 2.3 million yuan, which extends to payments not covered by the current medical insurance program. There are different percentages of compensation in line with people's conditions.

Compensation includes hospitalization fees, 21 expensive medicines for cancer and rare diseases, as well as proton and heavy ion radiation treatments.

People can use their personal medical insurance accounts to pay the annual fee, which they can also use to pay for up to five direct relatives, including spouse, parents and children.

Payments for the first year’s Huhuibao run from today through June 30 and take effect on July 1. People can make payments through Huhuibao's public WeChat account, the city government's Suishenban app and other methods such as Alipay.

People with questions can consult the hotline 4008955550.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Alibaba
Wechat
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     