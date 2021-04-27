News / Metro

Former officer recalls his part in 1927 murder case

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi Zhang Chaoyan
  20:42 UTC+8, 2021-04-27       0
Lu Quanfa tells today's police officers of the day he arrested Lei Hengcheng, a mastermind behind the killing of Li Dazhao, a founder of the Communist Party of China.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi Zhang Chaoyan
  20:42 UTC+8, 2021-04-27       0

3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Lu Quanfa (center) gives a talk to police officers in Jing’an District on Tuesday.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • Lu Quanfa gives the talk to dozens of young police officers in Jing’an District on Tuesday.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • The warrant of arrest issued to Lei Hengcheng in 1952 preserved by police in Jing’an District.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Former officer recalls his part in 1927 murder case

Li Dazhao, one of the main founders of the Communist Party of China.

Shanghai police held a special event on Tuesday to commemorate the anniversary of the death of Li Dazhao, one of the main founders of the Communist Party of China.

Li was killed at the age of 38 on April 28, 1927, in Beijing, and Lei Hengcheng, one of the masterminds behind Li's arrest and murder, was arrested in Shanghai in 1952. One of the police officers who arrested Lei was Lu Quanfa.

Lu, now 89 years old, was a former vice director of the Public Security Bureau of Jing'an District. He gave a talk about the arrest of Lei on Tuesday.

In the autumn of 1952, the Xincheng public security bureau, later renamed the Jing’an bureau, received a letter about the whereabouts of Lei. 

In 1927, Lei had led military police to search the Soviet embassy and arrested Li Dazhao and dozens of others who were hanged days later.

The letter claimed Lei was pretending to be a monk called Liao Ming, a Zen master, and was lodging in an area popularly known as “Malisi” in Shanghai, which was near the current Chongqing Road N.

Lu, 19 years old at the time, was given the task to investigate the claim with two colleagues.

Former officer recalls his part in 1927 murder case
Ti Gong

Lu Quanfa (front row, right) in his younger days.

The letter revealed a number of details about the monk. He was said to be wearing a gold watch, a gift from an emperor from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), and to have a few gold teeth.

"Those details were the key clues for me to identify him," Lu recalled.

Lu and his colleagues soon located Lei, who was known to be a fortune teller by residents and went by the name Zhao Zhi’an in the household registration records.

In order to confirm his identity, Lu pretended to be a customer and knocked on Lei’s door.

The person in front of him matched all descriptions, but Lu needed to doublecheck a key detail.

“If his precious watch had a portrait of the emperor on it, then we would be absolutely sure that he was Lei,” Lu said. “I asked him the time, and took the opportunity to verify his gold watch.”

Yes, he must be Lei.

Former officer recalls his part in 1927 murder case
Ti Gong

A photograph of Lei Hengcheng at the time of his arrest.

After his arrest, Lei confessed and was later executed. Lu still clearly remembers the scene at the execution.

"He looked very calm, knelt on the ground and begged the executioner not to hit him in the head,” he said. “I think he hoped to keep his face intact and die gracefully."

Dozens of young police officers working in Jing’an District were listening to Lu’s recounting of the story on Tuesday.

Lu also recalled the working conditions of the police at that time.

“The whole bureau had only one Jeep, so we were often sent on foot to tasks despite the distance,” he said. “We even had to truss up suspects with shoelaces sometimes.”

Lu hoped his young colleagues today could cherish their working conditions and keep making efforts to serve the people and society.

Wang Shuokai, a police officer at the event, said he was inspired by Lu’s talk.

“Li Dazhao embodied the spirit of the Chinese revolutionaries, and Lu Quanfa was an example of a police officer of loyalty and excellence,” he said. “We, as a new generation of police officers, should take up the responsibility to make Shanghai a more orderly and safer city for all its people.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     