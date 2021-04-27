Sandstorm in north to affect air quality

The city's air will be slightly polluted on Wednesday and Thursday, the Shanghai Ecology and Environment Bureau said, but rain will help to improve conditions later..

The sandstorm hit north China again on Sunday. Although the pollutants will be blown into the city, the effect is expected to be small due to the rain which will fall on Thursday and Friday and reduce the level of pollutants, said Fu Yi, an official at the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

Air quality will be slightly polluted during Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as well because the wind won’t be strong enough to blow away the high concentration of PM2.5 particles.

The two bureaus will be cooperating with each other to offer the latest air pollution updates.



