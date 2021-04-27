News / Metro

Sandstorm in north to affect air quality

  21:36 UTC+8, 2021-04-27
The city’s air will be slightly polluted due to a sandstorm which will blow PM10 particles from the north on Wednesday and Thursday, Shanghai Ecology and Environment Bureau said on Tuesday.

The sandstorm hit north China again on Sunday. Although the pollutants will be blown into the city, the effect is expected to be small due to the rain which will fall on Thursday and Friday and reduce the level of pollutants, said Fu Yi, an official at the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

Air quality will be slightly polluted during Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as well because the wind won’t be strong enough to blow away the high concentration of PM2.5 particles.

The two bureaus will be cooperating with each other to offer the latest air pollution updates.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
