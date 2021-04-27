Expats sign up for the vaccination program

The first batch of expats in Jiading have received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot in the Juyuan New Area, since Shanghai included them in its inoculation program.

Expats in the city who wish to receive the vaccine can make an appointment online through the “Health Cloud” app.

Expats who have medical insurance will be treated free of charge, the same as insured Chinese citizens. Those who are not insured need to pay 100 yuan (US$15.25) per dose.

A German had his vaccination after having his temperature checked, presenting his health QR code and having his identity verified.

He said he had been working and living in Jiading for many years, and after hearing that the COVID-19 vaccination was open to expats, he made an appointment at the first opportunity.

“I believe very much in Chinese vaccines, and I received the vaccination not only for myself but also for the protection of my family and colleagues,” Thomas said.

Due to language barrier, the Juyuan Community Health Service Center at 336 Hongshi Road has prepared a bilingual informed consent form and bilingual volunteers are on duty to provide service to expats.

In addition to the Juyuan community health service center, Nanxiang Town Community Health Service Center on Fanglin Road is also providing a vaccination service for expats who register to have the vaccine.