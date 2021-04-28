Digital hub was once a major heavy industry site

A digital and smart industrial park is taking shape in the Shibei area in north Jing'an District.

Ti Gong

The area was a heavy industry zone in the early 1990s, but years of modernization drive has turned it into one of the city’s major modern services and information technology hubs. Now, it is embracing the digital revolution to become a “digital and smart” Shibei.

Efforts have been recognized. During the Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference held this month, Shibei was highly praised for its digital transformation.

The Shibei High-Tech Park, dotted with companies engaging in big data, blockchain and 5G technologies, supports the district to become an international innovation hub and digital capital.

It introduces headquarters of China’s leading technology companies and offers application scenarios in smart technologies in fields such as tourism, healthcare and cross border trade.

The High-Tech Private Enterprise Headquarters Cluster in Shibei covers 3.3 square kilometers, among the few large-scale headquarters clusters in Shanghai. In the future, it will use Shibei’s digital transformation to empower industrial upgrading in the finance.

Ti Gong

A self-service machine enabling people to deal with tax affairs opened in the Shibei High-Tech Park this month. It benefits over 3,500 enterprises within 4 square kilometers. It allows people to handle over 300 tax affairs, and every day two tax officials are on site. “Although I’m here in the industrial park, I enjoy the same service in the tax ser vice hall,” said Song Guoxian, a financial worker at the Shanghai Shibei High-Tech Group. “I can submit the required documents to tax authorities for real time, and there are professionals by my side to answer my questions. It really saves time.”