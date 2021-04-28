Jing'an leads COVID-19 vaccination rollout

Mass COVID-19 vaccinations are rolling out in Jing'an as the district has taken every effort to provide safe inoculation easily accessible to everyone.

Nearly 4,000 square meters at the Jing’an Sports Center has been zoned as a make shift vaccination site. It is divided into 32 pre-check desks and more than 100 separate units for giving vaccinations.

There is a green channel for the elderly and cover against rain or sun for all those lining up to wait.

Since many people are still unclear on some issues, Yu Yajun, nurse from the Fourth Rehabilitation Hospital of Shanghai, has drawn colorful graphics and illustrations to clearly tell some dos and don’ts.

“I’ve vaccinated countless people,” she said. “But this time it’s obviously different. It’s such a mass inoculation facing people in various ages and jobs.”

Her drawings answer some of the key FAQs, such as where the injection is given in the deltoid, mandatory observation at the site for 30 minutes, and important tips such as drink more water, but no alcohol, seafood and spicy food after the injection. They have been posted on everywhere on the site. “It’s easy to be seen. And it’s cute. It relieved my stress,” said one patient.

Jing’an has also worked to make vaccination accessible to people from all walks of life.

A vaccine van drives around commercial zones and residential neighborhoods to give shots to locals at their doorstep.

The mobile unit is equipped with refrigerators and vaccination desks. People can easily jump in to get a shot.

It is also fitted with equipment to deal with the potential adverse reactions after the injection.

Nanjing Road W. Subdistrict, home to a cluster of office buildings, opened a green channel for local companies that organized their workers, at least 20 people, to get vaccinations. This saves time for busy workers.

Some workers from KPMG China took a bus, arranged by the subdistrict, to the subdistrict’s health center on March 31. It took just 10 minutes to finish registration.

Zhu Hansen was the first to receive vaccination.

“I took the bus at 1:55pm and received the shot at 2:25pm. It’s so fast. I felt fine after the vaccination,” Zhu said.

Caojiadu Subdistrict spent 36 hours put ting on a temporary vaccination site.

Initially, local residents received vaccinations at the subdistrict’s health center, but there was little room as the center has to receive a large number of patients every day.

So, the subdistrict decided to move the service to its cultural activities center.

“It’s so convenient. I don’t need to go to the health center where there are so many people. I can receive the vaccination at my doorstep,” said a resident surnamed Shen.

“The whole process, from entering to the site to receiving the vaccination, only took me 9 minutes.”

Linfen Road Subdistrict arranged for workers from over 750 retailers, including supermarkets, restaurants, hair salons and wet markets, to get their shot.

Retailers where all staff were vaccinated have a green paper to be posted on the wall to inform customers.

“I had thought I would have to line up for long time. But in fact it didn’t take much time. And I didn’t need to close my store,” said Zhang Werong who has an air conditioner shop.

“Linfen Road has become a ‘green’ street with every retailer having our green sticker. We hope to create a safe environment for retailers and residents,” said subdistrict official Li Lei.



