Joint plan to create circle of innovation

Jiading District and Shanghai University are to build a science and technology innovation circle, a Shanghai University Science and Technology Park and a national research base.

Jiading District and Shanghai University are to work together to build a science and technology innovation circle around the university, a Shanghai University Science and Technology Park, a national research base and other cooperation projects.

They will work together on the construction of innovation capacity, transformation of scientific and technological achievements, industry-university-research collaboration, and scientific popularization to support the development of key industries and scientific and technological innovation in the district.

According to the agreement, they will adopt the highest international standards, further promoting cooperation in industry, science and technology, education, culture, health, human resources and other fields, complementing each other’s advantages, seeking common development, promoting integration of science and education, and industry and education, exploring a new synergy between higher education and local development, helping Jiading to become a model Shanghai new city, and improving the function of the university campus.

In the field of local economic and social development cooperation, the proposed science and technology park and national research base will focus on microelectronics and integrated circuits, new materials, new energy, artificial intelligence and intelligent manufacturing.

In the field of education, culture and health cooperation, the two parties will promote the construction of the Microelectronics Institute of Shanghai University, cooperate to promote ideological and theoretical education, give full play to the advantages of talent, and provide theoretical support and intellectual services for the core work of the Jiading District government; comprehensively deepen cooperation in basic education, and build the Jiading Senior High School affiliated to Shanghai University as a general high school with Shanghai characteristics.

In terms of cooperation in the field of senior staff and training, the two parties will cooperate to build a training base for senior staff and talents exchange, cooperate to explore, seek and recruit talent to promote high-level talent to innovate and start businesses in Jiading and build a base for innovation and social practice for college students.