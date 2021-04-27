Eight sports venues to be finished this year

The construction and renovation of eight sports venues in Jiading is due to be completed by the end of the year.

The construction and renovation of eight sports venues in the district is due to be completed by the end of the year.

A physical exercise center on Haibo Road is finished and Jiangqiao Town now has two exercise centers.

“There are many residential buildings near Haibo Road and a large number of residents. With the center, we can do some physical exercise near home, which is convenient for us,” resident Tao Ying said.

The Haibo Road center includes a 200-meter walkway, gym equipment and games areas.

The center on Chenjiashan Road in the Juyuan New Area will have an 11-player soccer field, two basketball courts and a walkway.

“In the past, we had to play soccer far from home, but in the future we can play near our houses, and I don’t have to drive far away,” resident Chen Li said.

“The venues for the eight physical exercise centers have been confirmed, and we will announce them after the construction of all of them is launched,” said Wu Haifeng from Jiading sports bureau.

“Our target is to become a famous sporty city in the world, and all the communities and towns will have at least one physical exercise center by the end of 2025.”