News / Metro

Eight sports venues to be finished this year

Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-04-27       0
The construction and renovation of eight sports venues in Jiading is due to be completed by the end of the year.
Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-04-27       0

The construction and renovation of eight sports venues in the district is due to be completed by the end of the year.

A physical exercise center on Haibo Road is finished and Jiangqiao Town now has two exercise centers.

“There are many residential buildings near Haibo Road and a large number of residents. With the center, we can do some physical exercise near home, which is convenient for us,” resident Tao Ying said.

The Haibo Road center includes a 200-meter walkway, gym equipment and games areas.

The center on Chenjiashan Road in the Juyuan New Area will have an 11-player soccer field, two basketball courts and a walkway.

“In the past, we had to play soccer far from home, but in the future we can play near our houses, and I don’t have to drive far away,” resident Chen Li said.

“The venues for the eight physical exercise centers have been confirmed, and we will announce them after the construction of all of them is launched,” said Wu Haifeng from Jiading sports bureau.

“Our target is to become a famous sporty city in the world, and all the communities and towns will have at least one physical exercise center by the end of 2025.” 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     