Vision for health-care cluster highlighted

By 2025, Jiading aims to build a high-performance medical equipment manufacturing base and health-care service cluster.

Nanxiang Precision Medicine Industrial Park will give full play to the hospital enterprise cooperation, gather high-end research institutions and enterprises in precision diagnosis, disease prevention, treatment and rehabilitation, make full use of the resources of Fudan University, build a precision medicine talent training base and create an ideal environment for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Jiading plans to further optimize the industrial development ecology.

Jiading is also focusing on constructing a biomedical entrepreneurship incubation platform of “professional services, R&D platform, policy support, investment and loan linkage,” gathering top biomedical innovation and entrepreneurship resources with a professional, prestigious and international operation mechanism, strengthening resource integration and improving public R&D, biotechnology industrialization and administrative approval and other services to promote rapid growth of innovation and entrepreneurship incubation projects.

In the first two months of this year, the output of biomedical enterprises with an annual income exceeding 20 million yuan reached 1.75 billion yuan, up 98 percent year on year, including 1.71 billion yuan of high-performance medical equipment and precision medicine, up 112 percent year on year.

“At present, we are optimizing and improving a number of policies to promote the development of the high-performance medical equipment and precision medical industry,” said Wu Wenhua, deputy director of the district’s economic committee.

“We will also give policy support in technological innovation, promoting the transformation of innovative achievements and the rapid development of industry, supporting the construction of platform, optimizing the development environment and striving to release them in the near future,” Wu added.