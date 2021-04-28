News / Metro

Giant Freedom Gundam statue towers over Pudong

The giant Gundam statute, with a height of about 18 meters, is the first of its kind outside Japan.
A life-size Freedom Gundam statue has been set up at Mitsui Shopping Park’s LaLaport in the Pudong New Area, marking the launch of Gundam’s China project.

The giant Gundam statute, with a height of about 18 meters, is the first of its kind outside Japan. Gundam’s China project will include extensive cooperation in various fields.

As a metaseries of Japanese anime created by Sunrise studios, Gundam has developed a large fan base around the world, who are enthusiastic about its models and giant robots.

After a month of further tests, the statue will debut on May 28 with a popping show. The show will be livestreamed on video-sharing platform Bilibili.

The Gundam Base Shanghai on the fourth floor of LaLaport will sell Gundam products and hold interactive events for local fans.

Ti Gong

An 18-meter-tall Gundam statue has been installed at Mitsui Shopping Park’s LaLaport in the Pudong New Area.

