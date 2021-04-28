Downtown theaters coming back to life this year

The popularity of Shanghai's downtown theaters was largely restored in the first quarter of 2021, following suspended operations and seating limitations amid the pandemic.

The popularity of Shanghai’s downtown theaters and stages was largely restored in the first quarter of 2021, following suspended operations and seating limitations amid the pandemic.

The more than 40 theaters and performance spaces in Huangpu District, known as the Show Life performance zone, presented about 8,000 performances in the first quarter and attracted around 270,000 people.

“An increasing number of people have returned to the theater after the 50 percent limitation on theaters’ capacities was revoked on March 18,” said Xu Yanqing, director of the Huangpu Culture and Tourism Bureau.

Curtains began rising again on downtown theaters and cinemas beginning last year after shows were suspended for about six months due to the coronavirus outbreak. The district’s major theaters, online platforms and tech firms jointly established an online performance alliance to explore new development paths amid the pandemic.

Founding members of the Show Life Online Performance Alliance include the Shanghai Grand Theater, Mahua FunAge, streaming website iQiyi and China Mobile’s Shanghai branch.

The alliance hosted a salon at Sinan Mansions today to share the experiences of online performances, and drive the restoration and development of theaters in the post-pandemic era.

The Shanghai Grand Theater had to suspend many performances and provide ticket refunds beginning on January 23 of last year. Operations resumed in June when the Shanghai Ballet staged performances of "Swan Lake."

Online art classes and performances titled “Zero Stop” were popular during the lockdown, said Hua Shuyun, marketing director of the theater.

During the lockdown, more than 1.2 million online viewers watched a performance on May 2. Over 40 artists taught seven different classes, including traditional operas and singing.

“Many foreign concerts of popular musical stars, documentaries and classic performances were presented online in 2020,” Hua said. “Traditional Chinese operas have also been livestreamed and promoted overseas."

An online documentary “On Broadway” by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Oren Jacoby with Hollywood stars such as Ian McKellen and Hugh Jackman launched its global premiere on December 2 and 9.

“Online performances will become an effective supplement to on-site performances in the future,” Hua said at the salon. “Audiences will be able to watch long previews of future repertoires, while theaters are able to learn which popular overseas shows can be introduced here through online feedback."



Migu, China Mobile’s content creation subsidiary, partnered with the China National Peking Opera Company to present an online performance during this year's Spring Festival. Featuring 4K, virtual reality and 5G technologies, the livestreamed show attracted many young people and their parents, as well as overseas viewers, said Li Leyun, an official with Migu.

Multiple camera stands cater to various audience demands, while families can set up private suites to watch online together.

“The producer of the performance has explored the new model of paid online performances, as well as created new promotional measures for traditional art,” Li told the salon.

The alliance will host more forums where theater professionals can exchange experiences and seek cooperation, said Xu.

A cultural souvenir design competition was launched today, encouraging theaters and cultural venues to design their own characteristic innovative products.

One of the products — a set of subway cards — was unveiled, featuring images of four major Show Life theaters.

The Show Life zone, which represents a new lifestyle for art and performances, features the most popular downtown art venues, such as the Shanghai Grand Theater, Great Theater of China, Shanghai People Theater and Shanghai Culture Square.



Initiated by the Huangpu government in November 2018, the zone has more than 20 theaters and dozens of performance spaces, said to be the densest theater cluster on the Chinese mainland.