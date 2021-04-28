Hair-follicle transplants become more common remedy for hair loss

Experts say there are many reasons for hair loss, such as stress, environment, unhealthy diet and endocrine disorders.

Hair-follicle transplants have developed quickly and become a popular surgery for people with hair loss, local doctors said.

Experts say there are many reasons for hair loss, such as stress, environment, unhealthy diet and endocrine disorder. Proper lifestyle and medication can help control hair loss, which can also be treated with hair transplants.

A woman in her 20s received a hair-follicle transplant at Renji Hospital that took about six hours, during which doctors transplanted healthy follicles from the back of her head to areas where she had lost hair.



“Patients who undergo the surgery require an observation period of three to six months to confirm the condition of transplanted follicles," said Dr Fu Mingang, vice director of Renji’s plastic surgery department. "It may take about a year to get satisfactory results."

