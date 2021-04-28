News / Metro

Metro announces timetable changes for holiday

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:22 UTC+8, 2021-04-28
Weekend extensions on Metro Line 7 and 13 to return from April 30 following suspensions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Metro operator said on Wednesday.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:22 UTC+8, 2021-04-28       0

Weekend extensions of Metro Line 7 and 13 will return from Friday, the Metro operator said on Wednesday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, weekend extensions of several Metro lines in Shanghai had been suspended for a time.

From April 30, Line 7 and 13 will join Line 1, 2, 9 and 10 to extend their operation hours on Fridays and Saturdays.

The last trains leaving stations on the two lines will be about 90 minutes later on Friday and Saturday nights.

To cope with the expected increase in passenger numbers next Wednesday, final day of the Labor Day holiday, the last Metro trains from the city's three railway terminals will leave at 11:30pm, but will only stop at certain stations with no interchange choices.

The extensions relate to Line 2 and 10 from Hongqiao Railway Station and Line 1 from Shanghai Railway Station to Xinzhuang and from Shanghai South Railway Station to Fujin Road.

However, during the holiday, the operating hours of Line 8 will be reduced by 105 minutes due to maintenance work.

The first train will leave at 6:30am instead of 5:30am, and the last train will leave at 9:45pm instead of 10:30pm.

The Labor Day holiday will last from this Saturday to next Wednesday.

It's estimated that the Metro system will transport 8 million people a day during the holiday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
