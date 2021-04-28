Something for everyone during May holiday

High quality and safety the top priorities as the city hosts a multitude of activities for the high number of visitors expected during the five-day break.

The city has plenty to offer during the upcoming May Day holiday, local cultural and tourism authorities said on Wednesday.

A travel boom is estimated during the five-day holiday, said Chen Ping, a director at Shanghai’s culture and tourism administration.

"Restrained travel demand during the Spring Festival holiday for long-distance tours due to epidemic control requirements will fully release, and people's travel enthusiasm for suburban tours and tours to neighboring cities will last," he said.

"Shanghai is an important tourist destination during the holiday and quality and safety will be tourists' top pursuit," he added.

The city's Huangpu River cruises are expected to attract up to 70,000 participants during the holiday, about 80 percent of the same period in 2019, according to the administration.

A fashion bazaar at the North Bund during the holiday will feature food, culture and lifestyles with a blend of tradition and fashion.

Cultural venues such as Long Museum and Yuz Museum on the West Bund will offer ticketing packages.

The landmark Oriental Pearl TV Tower will host a food festival.

"Red" tourism venues in the city are expected to attract a large number of visitors as this year is the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, the administration said.

The red villa inside Xujiahui Park that housed EMI (Electric & Musical Industries) where China's national anthem "March of the Volunteers" was recorded will open to the public from May 1.

An exhibition about the Dujiang Battle is at the National Anthem Museum.

The fragrance of coffee will permeate at Sinan Mansions with a coffee lifestyle festival from May 1 to 3, comprising a coffee market, music, reading events and a latte art competition.

The Columbia Circle will be the venue for a coffee drama festival.

A jazz festival will run from April 30 to May 2 in Jing'an District.

Shanghai’s "five new cities" have prepared a range of leisure, sightseeing and cultural activities.

In Qingpu District, night tours will be held at the Zhujiajiao watertown, inviting visitors to appreciate light shows, savor tea, enjoy pingtan, a traditional form of storytelling to music that originated in Suzhou, and take a cruise trip.

Haichang Ocean Park in the Lingang area will host fireworks displays together with laser shows and unmanned aerial vehicle performances during the holiday.

Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District will host a Chinese rose exhibition, while a food culture festival will take place on Nanxiang Ancient Street in Jiading District.

Flowers are in full bloom across the city and the Shanghai Botanical Garden, Binjiang Forest Park, Gongqing Forest Park, Pujiang Countryside Park and Yuepu Town are hosting various flower shows and festivals.

The city will also stage a cultural feast with various performances and exhibitions throughout the holiday.

Strict epidemic prevention and control measures will be in place to eliminate potential hazards brought by the number of visitors, the administration said.

Tourist attractions and cultural venues are required to check visitors’ health QR codes and temperatures and control numbers.

People should wear masks and book in advance, the administration said.

Travel agencies have been ordered to ensure the safety of travelers, particularly in catering and accommodation, and prevent gatherings.