Animal babies set to greet holiday visitors

Two giraffes and a spotted hyena are the latest arrivals at the city's zoo and wild animal park and ready to meet the public and delight visitors very soon.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The city's zoo and animal park announced their latest arrivals on Wednesday.

Two female giraffes born at Shanghai Wild Animal Park in February and March are in good health and will greet visitors during the May Day holiday.

Weighing 42 kilograms and 62 kilograms at birth, they are now 69 kilograms and 86 kilograms and about two meters tall.

Their mothers are being fed fresh leaves, apples, bananas, eggplant, cucumbers and calcium tablets to increase their nutrition.

The two babies have been taking strolls outdoors and learning from their mothers.

Meanwhile, a female spotted hyena was born at Shanghai Zoo in February.

She is curious about the outside world and likes playing outdoors, the zoo said.

However, the mother often takes her indoors for protection, it said.

Ti Gong