Animal babies set to greet holiday visitors

  22:04 UTC+8, 2021-04-28
Two giraffes and a spotted hyena are the latest arrivals at the city's zoo and wild animal park and ready to meet the public and delight visitors very soon.
Ti Gong

Mother and baby at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park.

Ti Gong

A spotted hyena makes sure her new arrival doesn't stray too far. 

The city's zoo and animal park announced their latest arrivals on Wednesday. 

Two female giraffes born at Shanghai Wild Animal Park in February and March are in good health and will greet visitors during the May Day holiday. 

Weighing 42 kilograms and 62 kilograms at birth, they are now 69 kilograms and 86 kilograms and about two meters tall. 

Their mothers are being fed fresh leaves, apples, bananas, eggplant, cucumbers and calcium tablets to increase their nutrition. 

The two babies have been taking strolls outdoors and learning from their mothers. 

Meanwhile, a female spotted hyena was born at Shanghai Zoo in February. 

She is curious about the outside world and likes playing outdoors, the zoo said. 

However, the mother often takes her indoors for protection, it said. 

Ti Gong

One of the baby giraffes stretches her legs.

Ti Gong

Mother and child pose for the camera.

