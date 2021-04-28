Shanghai through the eyes of Japanese expat

The 22nd episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Japan's Akiko Natalie Tomonari, a gastroenterologist at ParkwayHealth and her praise for international cooperation.

"Medically, the collaboration between China and Japan is very good right now," said Akiko. "In my field of gastroenterology, Chinese doctors go to Japan and learn the techniques and bring them back to China. Meanwhile, China can deliver very reasonably priced while very good quality machines for medical care. Japan imports these machines."



