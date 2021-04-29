5 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Five new imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese living in Spain who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 20.

The second patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 26.



The third and fourth patients, both Chinese working in Guinea, and the fifth patient, a Chinese working in Burkina Faso, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 27.

All the news patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 1,606 imported cases, 1,542 have been discharged upon recovery and 64 are still hospitalized.

Seven imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.