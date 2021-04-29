News / Metro

Time for tea at international festival in city

The 4th International Tea Culture Festival at the TeaMate Cultural Expo Park next month will feature around 100 tea professionals from home and abroad.
The 4th International Tea Culture Festival will be held at the TeaMate Cultural Expo Park in Shanghai from May 18 to 20.

The festival will feature Bao Lili, former tea culture ambassador for he World Expo 2010 Shanghai and Milan World Expo, as well as around 100 tea professionals from home and abroad.

Through forums, tea art performances, bazaars and tasting events, they will showcase the Eastern lifestyle to the world and explore new methods to propel the tea industry.

New development projects for the production and spread of Chinese tea will also be released at the festival.

In addition, 500 kilograms of Chinese tea will be donated by the 100 or so tea celebrities to 100 countries and regions around the world.

