A journey through 'red' culture and covert CPC operations

Deciphering codes and singing patriotic songs, people from all walks of life joined an orientation tour across "red" sites and commercial landmarks Wednesday in Jing'an District.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Deciphering codes and singing patriotic songs, people from all walks of life joined an orientation tour across “red” sites and commercial landmarks in the bustling Jing’an Temple section of Jing’an District on Wednesday.

One Hundred people took part in the tour to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

They visited existing “red” sites and memorial halls, including the former residence of Liu Changsheng, and discovered forgotten “red” footprints, such as the former site of the CPC’s first secret station.

A three-story shikumen (stone-gate) building once stood on the Yan’an Road W. site, where early CPC members Li Qiang and Zhang Shenchuan assembled the first secrete radio, and the CPC’s first secret radio station operated from 1929 to 1930.

The building was razed during the urban renewal campaign in the 1990s. It is now the site of Merry Hotel, Shanghai, but a monument was built to commemorate its history.

Participants also visited local office buildings, including the Jing’an Gaohe Building, and shopping malls such as Réel Mall, as Jing’an Temple is known as a major business and commercial area in the city.



When arriving at designated sites, they were required to complete a series of missions, such as deciphering codes, singing patriotic songs and guessing which revolutionary their peers were imitating.

According to Jing’an Temple Subdistrict officials, the tour enabled participants to gain a better understanding of local “red” culture, and experience how early CPC members engaged in underground operations.