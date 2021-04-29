Jiangsu county reeling in Shanghai locals with crayfish

Xuyi, a county in Jiangsu Province known for its crayfish dishes, lured Shanghai tourists today with the famous mouth-watering delicacy, beautiful scenery and juicy discounts.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

A total of 100,000 cards designed for Shanghai residents with free admission to most tourist attractions in the county, as well as accommodation, dining and shopping discounts, were distributed to locals and tourists on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall by Xuyi officials, including county Party secretary Deng Yong.

Xuyi delicacies and tourist attractions are displayed and promoted along the mall.

The free admission list includes Tieshan Temple National Forest Park, Tianquan Lake tourist resort and six different museums.

The 21st Xuyi International Crayfish Festival of China kicks off on May 18 and will run for more than a month.

Xuyi is the birthplace of the famous crayfish dish shisanxiang, crayfish seasoned with 13 spices, which is now popular across the country.

The festival will feature crayfish banquets, fishing events, forums and tours.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong