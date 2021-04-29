Pudong embracing smart technologies for community management

The implementation of smart technologies in Pudong began in May of 2017 to transform grassroots offices in villages and subdistricts into one-stop service centers.

Smart technologies are playing an increasingly large community management role in the Pudong New Area.

The implementation of smart technologies in Pudong began in May of 2017 to transform grassroots offices in villages and subdistricts into one-stop service centers, where residents can handle personal affairs and take advantage of a series of services such as health care, legal consultations and cultural activities.

Pudong has achieved full coverage of the program with a total of 1,308 “service centers on your doorstep,” and new technologies are used to help improve services.

Every service center is equipped with a high-speed scanner, card reader, bar code scanner, printer and monitoring camera, enabling people to deal with 118 different affairs, nearly 55 percent of the total, through remote video, said Xu Hong, deputy director of the Pudong Civil Affairs Bureau.

In addition, the introduction of big data-based technologies has generated numerous application scenarios to improve community management.

Every subdistrict is encouraged to develop personalized application scenarios based on different needs, said Zhu Min, deputy secretary of the Pudong Regional Work Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Lujiazui Subdistrict has developed a platform to evaluate risks for elderly people who live alone. Zhoujiadu Subdistrict developed a system to monitor garbage collection and objects thrown from high-rise buildings.

“Grassroots officials should also embrace digital transformation to provide convenience for residents,” Zhu said.