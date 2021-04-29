News / Metro

Some moments of our dynamic city life over the past month, as seen through the lenses of Shanghai Daily photographers. 
Some moments of our dynamic city life over the past month, as seen through the lenses of Shanghai Daily photographers. 

Moments in April 2021: city life through our lens
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Workers hang the logo marking the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China onto the wall of the site where the first CPC National Congress was held in 1921. 

Moments in April 2021: city life through our lens
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A passenger takes in the pleasant weather during a cruise on the Huangpu River on April 20. Cruise companies operating on the iconic waterway will offer more diverse options this year with several new routes as sunny days draw people outside. 

Moments in April 2021: city life through our lens
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

A band of retirees plays in a greenbelt park near Yan’an Road on April 6. 

Moments in April 2021: city life through our lens
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Workers install 5G equipment at a telephone booth on Fuxing Road on April 6.

Moments in April 2021: city life through our lens
Dong Jun / SHINE

Models pose at a booth of an Internet company offering auto-related services during the 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition. Auto Shanghai 2021, which ran from April 21 to 28, was one of the few major world auto shows to run normally amid the pandemic this year.

Moments in April 2021: city life through our lens
Dong Jun / SHINE

A commercial project called “One Thousand Trees” on the Suzhou Creek riverside has been dubbed Shanghai’s “Hanging Gardens of Babylon.” The project features restaurants, museums, art galleries and entertainment facilities. 

