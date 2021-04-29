Moments in April 2021: city life through our lens

Some moments of our dynamic city life over the past month, as seen through the lenses of Shanghai Daily photographers.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Workers hang the logo marking the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China onto the wall of the site where the first CPC National Congress was held in 1921.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
A passenger takes in the pleasant weather during a cruise on the Huangpu River on April 20. Cruise companies operating on the iconic waterway will offer more diverse options this year with several new routes as sunny days draw people outside.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
A band of retirees plays in a greenbelt park near Yan’an Road on April 6.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Workers install 5G equipment at a telephone booth on Fuxing Road on April 6.
Dong Jun / SHINE
Models pose at a booth of an Internet company offering auto-related services during the 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition. Auto Shanghai 2021, which ran from April 21 to 28, was one of the few major world auto shows to run normally amid the pandemic this year.
Dong Jun / SHINE
A commercial project called “One Thousand Trees” on the Suzhou Creek riverside has been dubbed Shanghai’s “Hanging Gardens of Babylon.” The project features restaurants, museums, art galleries and entertainment facilities.
Source: SHINE
Editor: Chen Jie