7 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are six Chinese and a Malaysian. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Seven new imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Malaysian who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 25.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 27.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 15.

The fourth patient, a Chinese working Mali, the fifth patient, a Chinese working in Mauritania, and the sixth and seventh patients, both Chinese working in Guinea, took the same flight and arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 27.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,613 imported cases, 1,545 have been discharged upon recovery and 68 are still hospitalized.

Nine imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.