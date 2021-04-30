News / Metro

Renji Hospital unveils immune therapy institute

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  10:54 UTC+8, 2021-04-30       0
Through the institute, Shanghai plans to take a leading global role in the research of new targets and mechanisms, antibody drug research and immunotherapy by 2035.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  10:54 UTC+8, 2021-04-30       0

The Shanghai Immune Therapy Institute was unveiled at Renji Hospital on Thursday, which will focus on basic and clinical research in three fields — cancer immunotherapy, chronic inflammatory disease and transplant immunity, and infectious diseases and vaccines.

Through the institute, Shanghai plans to take a leading global role in the research of new targets and mechanisms, antibody drug research and immunotherapy by 2035, and boost the city's development of medical innovation and the biomedicine industry.

“Setting up such an institute in a hospital and not a university or scientific body is an innovation in itself," said Dong Chen, director of the institute. "Because there are many clinical cases and patients in the hospital, we can have direct discussions with front-line medical staff. It's a combination of basic and clinical research. Our research directly targets clinical treatments. Patients in Renji Hospital provide so many samples and information to study, and can help us speed up the transition of laboratory studies into clinical use more quickly.”

In addition to research, the institute will be a highland for talent training and an industrialization base for new medicine, officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     