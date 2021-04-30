News / Metro

City holds training program for Guizhou teachers

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi Zhang Chaoyan
  20:33 UTC+8, 2021-04-30       0
Forty teachers from poor rural areas in Guizhou Province learned new teaching methods from education professionals in Shanghai.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi Zhang Chaoyan
  20:33 UTC+8, 2021-04-30       0
SSI ļʱ
City holds training program for Guizhou teachers
Ti Gong

Trainees visit the Bund during the program.

Forty primary school teachers from poor rural areas in Guizhou Province finished a five-day training program in Shanghai on Thursday.

The city has been helping the city of Zunyi in Guizhou in poverty alleviation and economic development since 2013. This was the project's first teacher-training program.

It was held at the Shanghai Hope Project Teacher Training Base in Songjiang District.

Many education professionals from Shanghai were invited to give lectures on topics such as teaching skills, students' mental health and innovative education.

Chen Younian, a young teacher from Qingzheng County in Zunyi, said she feels lucky to be involved in the program.

"I learned the latest teaching methods in Shanghai, which will help me improve my approach to teaching," she said.

As many rural schools are not as well equipped with technological resources as their urban counterparts, the program encouraged the rural teachers to improvise.

"I have learned to make use of our limited resources in science education and help students explore science around them," Chen said.

The program was sponsored by the Shanghai Youth Development Foundation and Knowledge Service Association, a social organization created by angel investors and entrepreneurs.

Ye Mengde, director of the Shanghai Youth Development Foundation, said the program aims to help provide teachers and students in rural areas with access to more educational resources and broaden their horizons.

"I hope the trainees can apply what they've learned to their work, and share what they've learned with their colleagues in order to benefit more teachers," he said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     