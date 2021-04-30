News / Metro

Ecology zone products on display in Qingpu

Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:08 UTC+8, 2021-04-30       0
The festival hosted by the Shanghai district, Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province and Wujiang District in Jiangsu Province is to run through the second quarter.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:08 UTC+8, 2021-04-30       0
Ecology zone products on display in Qingpu
Ti Gong

Officials launch the festival in Qingpu District on Friday. 

Ecology zone products on display in Qingpu
Ti Gong

Some of the commodities on display in Qingpu District

The Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone's Double Five Shopping Festival kicked off in Qingpu District on Friday, featuring a variety of activities related to shopping, tourism, culture and entertainment. 

The festival is hosted by Shanghai's Qingpu District, Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province and Wujiang District in Jiangsu Province for the first time.

Shanghai Vice Mayor Zong Ming and Suzhou Vice Mayor Yang Zhiping attended the opening ceremony. 

Green agricultural products from the Yangtze River Delta region are on display and online and offline sales promotions will be held by agriculture cooperatives in the zone.

Digital yuan payment will be trialled at the zone’s commercial circles, hotels, ancient towns, tourist attractions and buses. 

Night bazaars will be held with soccer-themed mobile dining vans featured and people are invited to savor the night charm of ancient towns such as Zhujiajiao, Lili, Tongli and Xitang.

Ecology zone products on display in Qingpu
Ti Gong

Agricultural produce from the zone are on display in Qingpu.

Ecology zone products on display in Qingpu
Ti Gong

Light shows and Pingtan performances — a traditional form of storytelling to music that originated in Suzhou — are among the night tour offerings at Zhujiajiao watertown in Qingpu. 

An imported commodity festival and food-related activities are also on the agenda.

Commodities from across the globe will be showcased at the Greenland Global Commodity Trading Hub, the all-year trading platform of the China International Import Expo. 

Lucky draws and discounts will be offered by the Bailian Outlets Plaza in Qingpu. 

Oriental Land will host a strawberry music festival and a camping festival during the May Day holiday, while the Shanghai Zhangma scenic area will be the venue for a lavender festival.

Peony and begonia and art exhibitions will be staged at Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden).

Strawberry and jiaobai (wild rice shoots) festivals will also be held, featuring picking events.

A beer festival and fashion shows are also part of the festival which will run through the second quarter. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
CIIE
Oriental Land
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     