First integrated licenses issued in Minhang

  22:17 UTC+8, 2021-04-30       0
Program first trialled in the Pudong New Area in 2019 is now being rolled out across Shanghai with three enterprises in Minghang the first to benefit.
Minhang District gave out the first integrated licenses to three enterprises on Friday.

The license program, which combines multiple licenses for running a business into one single permit, was first trialled in Pudong in 2019 and is rolling out in Shanghai to reduce the cost of industry access and foster a world-class business environment. In currently involves 25 sectors, including convenience stores, gyms, supermarkets, restaurants, bars, hairdressing and beauty, as well as cinemas.

The first beneficiaries included Shanghai Gonghui Trade Co Ltd’s Zhahang Road and Luheng Road branches, which received the first two integrated licenses in the convenience store industry.

A staff member said that before the reform he had to submit applications for various business licenses, including retail licenses for food, alcohol products and medical devices with the city's Government Online-Offline Shanghai portal, an one-stop platform for government services, then go to different windows to get the licenses. Now he only has to visit one window for one integrated license. The process was shortened from 70 working days to five, and the documents needed reduced from more than 40 to about 10.

“It can really bring us convenience and reduce our cost,” he said.

There is a QR code on each license. By scanning the code, the public will see which industry the company can engage in, and law enforcement officers can check related information during inspections.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
