Shanghai through the eyes of a French expat

The 24th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Nicolas Poirot, president and CEO of Air Liquide China, who praises the city's positive environment for foreign firms.

"Shanghai is a fantastic place because it’s a mix of West and East," said Poirot.

During the pandemic, his company participated in the building of the Leishenshan and Huoshenshan hospitals in Wuhan by providing industrial gases. In order to produce the special mobile oxygen cylinders that are useful to treat the patients suffering from COVID-19, many staff held fast to their positions even on the eve of the Spring Festival last year, Poirot said.

"I think the environment for foreign companies is very positive in Shanghai," he added.