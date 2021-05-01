3 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Three new imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

Three new imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Cote d'Ivoire who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 20.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Mali who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 27.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 28.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 79 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,616 imported cases, 1,550 have been discharged upon recovery and 66 are still hospitalized.

Ten imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.