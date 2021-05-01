Promotion Center's tips for a healthy holiday

The Shanghai Health Promotion Center has issued tips for a healthy lifestyle as well as infection disease prevention and control during the five-day May Day holiday.

The Shanghai Health Promotion Center has issued tips for a healthy lifestyle as well as infection disease prevention and control during the five-day May Day holiday starting Saturday.

Officials remind people to take a mask with them, and wear it while taking public transportation and visiting crowded public venues. Maintaining social distance and washing hands is important.

Eating healthily, doing exercises, having adequate sleep are all important for enjoying the holiday, officials added.