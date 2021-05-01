News / Metro

Unhealthy behavior, rats and mosquitoes targeted

The monthlong citywide cleansing and vector-control campaign is proving a success, according to the local health authority.

It has targeted major unhealthy behavior such as spitting randomly, discarding garbage and cigarettes, and leaving dog excrement on the ground.

The authority has carried out special education, and enhanced monitoring in some 300 key areas such as commercial centers, scenic spots, parks and greenland, metro stations and large residential complexes.

Targeting mosquitoes and rats, the authority distributed educational materials among the residents and launched training in vector-control staff and volunteers. More than 110,000 places with traces of rats and mosquitoes were cleaned and treated.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
