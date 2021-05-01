News / Metro

More food stalls, attractions and parking at Qibao Night Market

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  11:26 UTC+8, 2021-05-01       0
The Qibao Night Market has upgraded its services for the upcoming shopping spree and hot season.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  11:26 UTC+8, 2021-05-01       0
More food stalls, attractions and parking at Qibao Night Market
Dong Jun / SHINE

Evening dining at Qibao Night Market

The Qibao Night Market has upgraded its services for the upcoming shopping spree and hot season.

The market opened in December last year and has become a popular destination for local residents. On average, it receives 20,000 to 30,000 visits on weekend.

More food stalls, attractions and parking at Qibao Night Market
Dong Jun / SHINE

Thai barbecue is a popular choice at the market.

Recently, the market added about 20 stalls to the original 80, which offer Asian delicacies, such as Japanese barbecue, Thai drinks and roast chicken from China’s Yunnan Province.

More food stalls, attractions and parking at Qibao Night Market
Dong Jun / SHINE

Dairy products are popular.

Zhongmin Group, the operator of the market, has prepared coupons with a total value of one million yuan (US$154,500) for consumers. At the market's WeChat account, consumers can find coupons each valuing 9.9 yuan. The stalls will offer 9.9-yuan products in May.

More food stalls, attractions and parking at Qibao Night Market
Dong Jun / SHINE

Mango rice

To promote vaccination against COVID-19, people making reservations for the service via a QR code provided by Zhongmin will receive coupons with a combined value of 300 yuan.

More food stalls, attractions and parking at Qibao Night Market
Dong Jun / SHINE

Fried pork

Meanwhile, the market will host sports events.

The Kunlun Fight City Hero kickboxing game will be staged at the market every weekend till the end of June with a total bonus of 400,000 yuan (US$ 61,800).

There will also be music, dancing and wrestling shows.

More food stalls, attractions and parking at Qibao Night Market
Dong Jun / SHINE

A wrestling performance is staged.

During the May Day holiday, there will also be shows featuring southeast Asian culture.

Sixteen games, including shooting, bowling and basketball, have been designed for parents and children in the market.

More food stalls, attractions and parking at Qibao Night Market
Dong Jun / SHINE

A Sci-Fi performance is popular with families.

Visitors to the market will find parking easier than in downtown markets. 

The parking lot at Qibao Night Market has been expanded from 400 places to 1,500, where consumers can park their cars for free for three hours.

The market on Zhongyi Road runs from 4-10pm on working days and the operation hours extend on weekends.

More food stalls, attractions and parking at Qibao Night Market
Dong Jun / SHINE

The gaming area

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Wechat
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     