More food stalls, attractions and parking at Qibao Night Market

The Qibao Night Market has upgraded its services for the upcoming shopping spree and hot season.

The market opened in December last year and has become a popular destination for local residents. On average, it receives 20,000 to 30,000 visits on weekend.

Recently, the market added about 20 stalls to the original 80, which offer Asian delicacies, such as Japanese barbecue, Thai drinks and roast chicken from China’s Yunnan Province.

Zhongmin Group, the operator of the market, has prepared coupons with a total value of one million yuan (US$154,500) for consumers. At the market's WeChat account, consumers can find coupons each valuing 9.9 yuan. The stalls will offer 9.9-yuan products in May.

To promote vaccination against COVID-19, people making reservations for the service via a QR code provided by Zhongmin will receive coupons with a combined value of 300 yuan.

Meanwhile, the market will host sports events.

The Kunlun Fight City Hero kickboxing game will be staged at the market every weekend till the end of June with a total bonus of 400,000 yuan (US$ 61,800).

There will also be music, dancing and wrestling shows.

During the May Day holiday, there will also be shows featuring southeast Asian culture.

Sixteen games, including shooting, bowling and basketball, have been designed for parents and children in the market.

Visitors to the market will find parking easier than in downtown markets.

The parking lot at Qibao Night Market has been expanded from 400 places to 1,500, where consumers can park their cars for free for three hours.

The market on Zhongyi Road runs from 4-10pm on working days and the operation hours extend on weekends.