Jing'an outdoor jazz festival hits the right note

The annual jazz festival has returned to Jing'an after one-year pause with all outdoor performances free.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The annual jazz festival has returned to Jing’an after a one-year pause, with all outdoor performances free.

The three-day JZ Spring 2021 opened yesterday evening in Jing’an Park. An audience of 600 enjoyed live music from 20 of China’s top jazz musicians in the cool breeze while sitting on the lawn.

Shanghai singer-songwriter Li Quan, who’s known for blending jazz tunes with pop music, presented the popular jazz song “Have You Met Miss Jones”, bringing people back to the golden age of jazz music.

Other big names include jazz guitarist Lawrence Ku, jazz pianist Huang Jianyi and jazz trumpet player Li Xiaochuan. The show also included one of China’s top rappers J-Fever.

The theme of the opening concert this year is China Jazz Power. So, performers presented a new adaptation of Chinese folk songs and Chinese-style jazz music.

A highlight was the performance of a jazz version of Chinese patriotic classic song “May Country,” which brought loud cheers and applause.

Today and tomorrow, a variety of live street concerts are free to watch from 10am to 8pm at Jing’an Park, Jiuguang mall and HKRI Taikoo Hui mall.

Among the other performers, the Tropical Marching Band provides an extraordinary mixture of typical jazz, Caribbean and Latin America music. Macleen Duo also brings people to the wonderland of jazz fusion by combining classic, jazz, rock and Latin.

Hot Club de Shanghai follows the tradition of the early “Quintette du Hot Club de France” that made popular a new style mixing the latest American Hot Swing with traditional European and Gypsy music.