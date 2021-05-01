Qingpu District farm heritage performance on song

A drama featuring Qingpu District farm song, a national-level intangible cultural heritage, was staged at Qingxi countryside park on Saturday.

Ti Gong

Fifty-one model workers of the district watched the debut performance which merges the beautiful scenery of the park in the show.

The real-scene show tells the story of spring sowing and autumn harvest by farmers with the songs sung during their toil.

Intangible cultural heritage carries the historic memory and wisdom of people in a region, said Ge Yongming, deputy director of the intangible cultural heritage department of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

The activity is part of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone's Double Five Shopping Festival. The performance will be staged again in the future.