News / Metro

Lawn concert mixes classic works with Chinese songs

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:06 UTC+8, 2021-05-01       0
China's top symphony orchestra will perform at Shanghai's annual city lawn concert for the first time on Sunday.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:06 UTC+8, 2021-05-01       0
Lawn concert mixes classic works with Chinese songs
Yang Jian / SHINE

The Spring session of the Shanghai City Lawn Concert opened on Saturday.

China’s top symphony orchestra will perform at Shanghai’s annual city lawn concert for the first time on Sunday.

Led by four chief musicians, the China Philharmonic Orchestra will present classics of Beethoven and Dmitri Shostakovich as well as traditional Chinese songs at the Shanghai City Lawn Concert in downtown Huangpu District.

It is part of a series of public performances to be held through to the end of the year to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

The Spring session of the annual lawn concert was launched on Saturday afternoon  to the south of the Shanghai Concert Hall on Yan'an Road E.

Three outdoor concerts will be staged with free admission over the Labor Day holiday, featuring more than 30 classic songs about China's revolutionary campaigns and the CPC.

People can secure free tickets by making a reservation through WeChat. They can also watch a live broadcast through the official WeChat account (Culture Cloud).

Lawn concert mixes classic works with Chinese songs
Yang Jian / SHINE

The opening concert of the 2021 Shanghai City Lawn Concert was well attended.

The opening concert was presented by the Changsha Symphony Orchestra from central Hunan Province, the hometown of Chairman Mao Zedong.

Some 150 musicians and singers performed classic folk songs such as the “Dongfanghong,” or “Oriental Red,” and “Sing a folk song to the Party.” The several hundred members of the audience sang along. More than 110,000  watched the live performances online.

The national orchestra will host the second concert at 2pm on Sunday, while the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra will stage the third concert on Tuesday on the lawn.

The local orchestra will stage three works newly created by  91-year-old renowned composer Lu Qiming – “Ode to the Red Flag,” “Railway Guerrilla” and “Norman Bethune in Shanxi-Chahar-Hebei.”

The lawn concerts have been held for eight years, with about 200 concerts. Tens of thousands of local audience members have enjoyed the annual musical feast, according to the Huangpu District Culture and Tourism Bureau, the organizer of the event.

Lawn concert mixes classic works with Chinese songs
Yang Jian / SHINE

The Changsha Symphony Orchestra.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
CPC
Wechat
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     