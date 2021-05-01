Shanghai through the eyes of Japanese expat

The 25th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Japanese expat Takumi Kato, president of Shanghai Ezaki Glico Foods Co.

The 25th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Japanese expat Takumi Kato, president of Shanghai Ezaki Glico Foods Co.

Kato thinks Shanghai and Japanese city Kobe, where he has lived for 25 years, shares a similar atmosphere.

"People here are very sophisticated," he said. "Shanghai is also very different: the fast advancing technology, flourishing cultural industries and convenient lifestyle. You can do a lot with just a phone in various aspects of life."

Kato is also attracted to Shanghai’s art exhibitions and bookstores.