4 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Four new imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 29.

The second patient is a Chinese working in the US who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 29.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Guinea who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 30 via France.

The fourth patient is a Chinese living in Bahrain who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 1 via Sri Lanka.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 79 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,620 imported cases, 1,553 have been discharged upon recovery and 67 are still hospitalized.

Ten imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.