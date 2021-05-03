5 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Five new imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Ukraine who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 20.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on April 30.

The third, fourth and fifth patients are Chinese working in Bahrain who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 1.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 63 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,625 imported cases, 1,557 have been discharged upon recovery and 68 are still hospitalized.

Ten imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.