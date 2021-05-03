Sunny weather favors city's tourism market

Authorities note a strong rebound for local tourism as millions of residents and visitors take advantage of fair weather to explore the city's many attractions over the holiday.

Shanghai’s tourism market witnessed a strong rebound as residents and visitors thronged to scenic spots across the city during the first three days of the Labor Day holiday thanks to pleasant weather and the many activities on offer, cultural and tourism authorities said.

The city recorded 10.3 million tourist visits between Saturday and Monday and the average hotel occupancy rate was 73 percent, up 48 percent and 13 percent from 2020 and 2019 respectively, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

The city's 170 major tourist attractions had 4.66 million visitors over the three days, surging 166 percent more than during the same period last year and up 6 percent compared with 2019.

The Sheshan National Tourism Resort had 362,800, the Shanghai International Tourism Resort 302,600, Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden 79,000, Zhujiajiao Ancient Town 101,000 and Chongming Island 388,300 visits.

The Bund, Yuyuan Garden and Lujiazui scenic areas had 1.41 million, 561,800 and 926,500 visits, surging 261, 573 and 171 percent, respectively, from the same period last year.

Hengfu (Hengshan-Fuxing Road) Historical and Cultural Area had 645,700 visitors; Xintiandi 292,900 and Sinan Mansions area over 130,000.

About 3.37 million visits were recorded along 45-kilometers of the Huangpu River waterfront.

The Huangpu River cruise tours witnessed 1.62 million visits over the three days.

"Red" tourism sites were popular during the holiday as this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

The city's eight "red" tourism sites had 45,600 visits during the first three days of the holiday.

A number of activities were hosted at the "five new cities," a new highlight of the city's tourism market, the bureau said.

In Qingpu District, night tours were held at the Zhujiajiao watertown, inviting visitors to appreciate light shows, savor tea, enjoy pingtan (storytelling) performances and take a cruise.

Haichang Ocean Park in the Lingang area hosted fireworks displays together with laser shows and unmanned aerial vehicle performances.

Fifty-one art galleries in the city had a total of 61,700 visits, up 166 percent from the same period last year.

Eighty-six museums hosted 39 exhibitions and attracted a combined 324,800 visits, a rise of 428 percent from last year.