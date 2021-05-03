Huangpu seeks winning young photographers

District launches second photography competition for young people from across the Taiwan Strait at the Yuexing Furnishing mall with last year's winners going on display.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Huangpu District launched the second edition of a photography competition for young people from across the Taiwan Strait on Monday at the Yuexing Furnishing mall.

The competition, named after Lang Jingshan, one of China’s earliest press photographers, is organized by Huangpu District’s Taiwanese Sodality, the Shanghai Overseas Chinese Photography Association and the Taoyuan Photography Research Association in Taiwan to promote learning and exchanges between young people from across the Strait.

Last year, it attracted a total of 334 entries with 100 winning gold, silver and bronze prizes or medallions of excellence.

The winning photographs are on display at the Yuexing Furnishing mall until June 5.