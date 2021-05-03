News / Metro

Huangpu seeks winning young photographers

Yang Meiping
  21:58 UTC+8, 2021-05-03       0
District launches second photography competition for young people from across the Taiwan Strait at the Yuexing Furnishing mall with last year's winners going on display.
Dong Jun / SHINE

Children look at one of the winning photographs from the first competition for young people from across the Taiwan Strait at the Yuexing Furnishing mall.

Huangpu District launched the second edition of a photography competition for young people from across the Taiwan Strait on Monday at the Yuexing Furnishing mall.

The competition, named after Lang Jingshan, one of China’s earliest press photographers, is organized by Huangpu District’s Taiwanese Sodality, the Shanghai Overseas Chinese Photography Association and the Taoyuan Photography Research Association in Taiwan to promote learning and exchanges between young people from across the Strait.

Last year, it attracted a total of 334 entries with 100 winning gold, silver and bronze prizes or medallions of excellence.

The winning photographs are on display at the Yuexing Furnishing mall until June 5.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A young photographer looks at one of last year's winning entries on display at the Yuexing Furnishing mall.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
