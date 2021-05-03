Shanghai through the eyes of Canadian professor

The 27th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Jeremy Murray, a scientist who is married to a Chinese woman and who loves a city that is constantly developing.

The 27th episode of “Shanghai Through Our Eyes” features Canadian Jeremy Murray, a professor at the CAS Center for Excellence in Molecular Plant Science.

Murray says there are two reasons why he chose to work in Shanghai. One is that the CAS center is one of the world’s leading research institutes in the field of plant biology, the other that his wife is Chinese.

“Shanghai is different than other cities that I have lived in because it keeps changing every day,” Murray said. “It always continually develops.”



