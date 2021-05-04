News / Metro

Students learn about CPC on China's Youth Day

Nearly 1,000 million young people participated in an orienteering game that featured the Party's history and development. 
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Students and adults at a ceremony today to mark the Youth Day at the former site of the first National Congress of the CPC in Shanghai.

Students are marking China’s Youth Day today at the National Flag Plaza at the Memorial for the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai. Nearly 1,000 young people participated in an orienteering game that featured the Party’s history and development. 

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Students take the oath of joining the Communist Youth League. 

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Participants race in an orienteering game. 

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
