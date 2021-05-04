Students learn about CPC on China's Youth Day

Nearly 1,000 million young people participated in an orienteering game that featured the Party's history and development.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Students are marking China’s Youth Day today at the National Flag Plaza at the Memorial for the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai. Nearly 1,000 young people participated in an orienteering game that featured the Party’s history and development.

