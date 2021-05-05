No new COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

No new imported or locally transmitted coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Tuesday while four patients were discharged upon recovery.

No new imported or locally transmitted coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Four patients were discharged upon recovery.



So far, of all the 1,628 imported cases, 1,566 have been discharged upon recovery and 62 are still hospitalized.

Eleven imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.