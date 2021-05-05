Uptick in consumer complaints over holiday

Food, clothing, hats and shoes, and household items accounted for about a third of complaints, followed by online shopping, unmatched promotions, delivery and after-sales services.

A consumption and tourism boom during the Labor Day holiday has triggered a growing number of complaints over commodities, catering and accommodation services, the city's market watchdog revealed today.

Market regulators in the city received 10,421 complaints via the nation's consumer protection service hotline 12315 over the five-day holiday, with food (1,423), clothing, hats and shoes (1,207), household items (869) and catering and accommodations (655) topping the list, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

The market vitality and consumption potential has been fully unleashed with the Double Five Shopping Festival and various discount activities, accompanied by increasing consumption complaints, the administration said.

Food, clothing, hats and shoes, and household items accounted for about one-third of complaints during the holiday, with online shopping, unmatched promotions, delivery and after-sales services also drawing the ire of consumers.

A rise in complaints over catering, accommodations and transportation has also taken place during the holiday. Most concerned cancellations of hotel reservations and catering orders made online, changes to and cancellations of transportation orders and disputes over airline ticketing due to weather.

One consumer complained that she did not receive the coupons promised by a travel website when making hotel bookings, and she was even offered loan services by the website without her permission.

Another consumer said she bought a "second-class" train seat via an online platform, but the seat was later cancelled and changed into a standing-room-only ticket.

Market regulators and consumer councils at district levels citywide are handling the complaints.