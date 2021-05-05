Rail travel proves popular holiday choice

Between April 29 and Wednesday, more than 21.96 million passengers took trains in the Yangtze River Delta region, up 145 percent compared with the same period last year.

Hu Min / SHINE

Ti Gong

A returning travel rush by rail was witnessed on Wednesday in the Yangtze River Delta region, last day of the five-day Labor Day holiday.

Some 3.27 million railway passengers were recorded by railway stations in the region, soaring 145.5 percent from the same day last year, China Railway Shanghai Group said.

Between April 29 and Wednesday, more than 21.96 million passengers took trains in the region, up 145 percent compared with the same period last year.

The routes with the largest number of passengers in the region were Beijing-Shanghai, Shanghai-Nanjing, Shanghai-Hangzhou, Nanjing-Hangzhou, Ningbo-Taizhou-Wenzhou, Hefei-Fuzhou, Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong, Hangzhou-Huangshan and Xuzhou-Lianyungang.

A travel boom coupled with people returning to their hometowns contributed to the growing number of passengers, the group said.

Railway stations in cities with "red" tourist sites, such as Shanghai, Jiaxing, Nanjing and Xuzhou, witnessed a strong increase in passengers during the holiday, according to the group.