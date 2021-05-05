News / Metro

Rail travel proves popular holiday choice

Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:45 UTC+8, 2021-05-05       0
Between April 29 and Wednesday, more than 21.96 million passengers took trains in the Yangtze River Delta region, up 145 percent compared with the same period last year.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:45 UTC+8, 2021-05-05       0
Rail travel proves popular holiday choice
Hu Min / SHINE

A bustling Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station during the holiday.

Rail travel proves popular holiday choice
Ti Gong

Holidaymakers queue to have their tickets checked at Tongcheng Railway Station in Anhui Province. 

A returning travel rush by rail was witnessed on Wednesday in the Yangtze River Delta region, last day of the five-day Labor Day holiday.

Some 3.27 million railway passengers were recorded by railway stations in the region, soaring 145.5 percent from the same day last year, China Railway Shanghai Group said.

Between April 29 and Wednesday, more than 21.96 million passengers took trains in the region, up 145 percent compared with the same period last year.

The routes with the largest number of passengers in the region were Beijing-Shanghai, Shanghai-Nanjing, Shanghai-Hangzhou, Nanjing-Hangzhou, Ningbo-Taizhou-Wenzhou, Hefei-Fuzhou, Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong, Hangzhou-Huangshan and Xuzhou-Lianyungang.

A travel boom coupled with people returning to their hometowns contributed to the growing number of passengers, the group said.

Railway stations in cities with "red" tourist sites, such as Shanghai, Jiaxing, Nanjing and Xuzhou, witnessed a strong increase in passengers during the holiday, according to the group.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     