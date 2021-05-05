News / Metro

Shanghai through our eyes of Krupikova Oksana

The 29th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Russian Krupikova Oksana, founder of the Bodylab Dance Center and head coach of rhythmic gymnastics.
Oksana’s grandfather was a member of the Communist Party and he told Oksana stories about China.

“Shanghai boasts many cultures, which makes it an international city,” said Oksana.

Some of her colleagues are Party members and Oksana thinks they are very responsible and devoted to their work.

“President Xi Jinping has proposed the notion of cultural confidence, which has significant implications for rhythmic gymnastics,” Oksana added. “We will definitely forge ahead with our best efforts.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
