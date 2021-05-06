No new COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Two patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery. Twelve imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new imported or locally transmitted coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,628 imported cases, 1,568 have been discharged upon recovery and 60 are still hospitalized.

Twelve imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.