Slogans aim to promote healthy lifestyles

  19:26 UTC+8, 2021-05-06       0
Shanghai Health Promotion Center releases 25 slogans that include suggestions to drink less alcohol and more tea, and that stress the importance of regular health checks. 
About half of the people who have hypertension and diabetes don’t have symptoms and should have regular checkups for early detection and early treatment, medical experts said on Thursday, when health authorities released 25 slogans promoting awareness of healthy lifestyles.

Slogans related to not drinking sugary beverages; reducing alcohol consumption and drinking more tea; receiving regular health checks and donating blood are aimed at encouraging Shanghai residents to adopt healthy lifestyles, said Shanghai Health Promotion Center.

The slogans were chosen by over 100,000 residents through online voting and experts’ suggestions, officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
