Zoo residents enjoying the spring weather

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:38 UTC+8, 2021-05-06
Seasonal delicacies for the pandas and hippos at Shanghai Zoo as they venture outside more often to eat their favorite treats as they relax in the warmth of the sun.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:38 UTC+8, 2021-05-06       0
Zoo residents enjoying the spring weather
Ti Gong

Xing Guang takes a bite out of bamboo.

Zoo residents enjoying the spring weather
Ti Gong

Snack time for the zoo's giant pandas.

Animals at Shanghai Zoo are enjoying the pleasant weather and seasonal delicacies now that spring is here.

Hippos are staying outside more often and taking a soak in their pool on sunny days.

Animal keepers change the water in the pool every day to ensure its purity, and brush the hippos’ teeth.

A pair of giant pandas at the zoo are fed with fresh bamboo.

Each eats nearly 50 kilograms of fresh bamboo shoots daily.

The food is hidden high up to keep the pandas fit by climbing as they can gain weight too quickly.

Both from Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan Province, they arrived at the zoo in June, 2019.

He Feng, born on August 9, 2016, is nicknamed "White Socks" because he has white hair on both toes.

Xing Guang, 5 years old, is nicknamed "Bugs Bunny" because of his signature front teeth.

Zoo residents enjoying the spring weather
Ti Gong

A hippo takes a snooze in the sun at Shanghai Zoo.

Zoo residents enjoying the spring weather
Ti Gong

Bamboo shoots are Xing Guang's favorite treat.

Zoo residents enjoying the spring weather
Ti Gong

A hippo enjoys his food at Shanghai Zoo. 

Zoo residents enjoying the spring weather
Ti Gong

Bamboo shoots prepared for the zoo's giant pandas.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
