Zoo residents enjoying the spring weather

Seasonal delicacies for the pandas and hippos at Shanghai Zoo as they venture outside more often to eat their favorite treats as they relax in the warmth of the sun.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Animals at Shanghai Zoo are enjoying the pleasant weather and seasonal delicacies now that spring is here.

Hippos are staying outside more often and taking a soak in their pool on sunny days.

Animal keepers change the water in the pool every day to ensure its purity, and brush the hippos’ teeth.

A pair of giant pandas at the zoo are fed with fresh bamboo.

Each eats nearly 50 kilograms of fresh bamboo shoots daily.

The food is hidden high up to keep the pandas fit by climbing as they can gain weight too quickly.

Both from Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan Province, they arrived at the zoo in June, 2019.

He Feng, born on August 9, 2016, is nicknamed "White Socks" because he has white hair on both toes.

Xing Guang, 5 years old, is nicknamed "Bugs Bunny" because of his signature front teeth.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong